I have a big family, so growing up in my house, it was always chaotic. Always energy. And always love. I could talk about all of them, but since it’s about to be draft night, I gotta talk about the man who got me to that stage. I gotta talk about my dad for a minute. He’s a genius. That’s how I see it. He was my first coach. I remember plenty of nights going upstairs and finding him with his coach’s book, writing stuff down or studying film. One night, I went up there, and we had a conversation that I’ll never forget. I was in eighth grade, and I felt like I was ready to commit to basketball, full-time. I had played football as well up to that point, but something had shifted in my mind. Hooping didn’t just feel like a dream anymore — it felt like my purpose. I was ready to take a big step, and make the first choice I’d ever make by myself as a young man about my future. My dad sat there, kind of taking it all in. Being my dad, he was the first person to start developing me as a player. And I made a lot of mistakes when I was younger. I can remember times when I threw the ball away when I didn’t have to or turned it over in transition. And he’d call timeout, walk out to me on the court, and just chomp me out right there, in front of everybody in the stands. I respected him so much that I just listened. I knew he wanted the best for me. So on this particular night, I told him I wanted to do this forreal. I wanted to go pro. He didn’t laugh, or tell me to make sure I had a backup plan. He looked at me very seriously, and he said: “You really gotta want this.” And I took it down in stone. So, before draft night, if you’re still wondering who Scoot Henderson is, that’s all you really need to know. I want this. I don’t ever want somebody to think they’re better than me. All of my idols have a killer mentality. Kobe, Westbrook, Curry…. I’ve always admired players with a drive that takes them beyond what the average person is willing to do to succeed. I think you have to be kind of crazy, if I’m being honest. All the greats are. And my dad wanted me to know that. I want to go beyond what it takes to be in the league. I’m not just looking for a roster spot — I’m searching for greatness. So, no, actually ... with all respect to my dad…. I don’t just want this. I need this. See you at the Draft. Scoot

NBA Prospect June 6, 2023

SCOOT HENDERSON

PHOTOS BY SAM MALLER/THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE