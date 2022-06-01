Join Our Newsletter

By The Players' Tribune

JAMARCUS RUSSELL

PHOTO BY TAYLOR BAUCOM/THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE

“Ain’t no motherfucking friends in the NFL.”

I Want to Remember Everything

Some Days You Don’t HavE to Be O.K.

by MIKAELA SHIFFRIN

“When I was at LSU and I got hurt in the SEC Championship, my grandma was at a wake at the time, and she heard about it from somebody. She was so upset she had to go straight home and have a prayer session.”

JAMARCUS RUSSELL

